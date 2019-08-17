Web Analytics
Govt to present its one-year performance report tomorrow: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would present its one-year performance report tomorrow (Sunday), ARY News reported.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, Dr. Firdous said that Naya Pakistan’s agenda was ‘Ahsaas’ and steps being taken for the betterment of public welfare prove Imran khan’s love and public friendly policies towards deprived segments of society.

 

She said that for the first time in the country’s history, people in tribal areas were given their due democratic right and added that today’s peaceful Pakistan was an attractive destination for tourists.

 

The special assistant said that the government had taken different practical measures for the betterment and welfare of the people during the last 12 months.

