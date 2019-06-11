PTI’s govt presented pro-business budget: Abdul Razak

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Textiles and Industries Abdul Razak Dawood here on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government presented pro-business and people friendly budget.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House, Dawood said that the fist budget of his government would help boost local industry and the business community.

He said that the current government would fulfill all the promises made with the people and added that a big amount was allocated for youth in the budget.

Dawood hailed the government for announcing subsidy for the consumers using less than 300 units of electricity.

Earlier in the day, Spokesperson of Punjab government, Dr Shahbaz Gill had congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government for presenting a ‘people friendly budget’.

“First time in the history of Pakistan it has happened that a people friendly budget has been presented under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he had said while talking to reporters.

He had further stated that the incumbent government had not made tall claims like the previous governments in the past and misguided the nation on the name of budget.

