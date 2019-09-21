Govt enlists help of private hospitals to tackle influx of dengue patients

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday enlisted the help of private hospitals to deal with dengue outbreak in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Chairing a meeting of private medical facilities’ representatives and owners, he said the current situation of dengue outbreak in the country has put additional burden on the already strained public sector hospitals.

He asked the private sector hospitals to help the government in tackling the emergency-like situation stemming from the spread of the mosquito borne-disease in order to provide relief to the common man.

The participants of the meeting appreciated the government’s efforts to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people.

They offered to extend complete support to the government in dealing with this situation and assured that they and their hospitals would accommodate indoor patients which are unable to get treatment at government hospitals.

They also offered a required number of beds in their facilities for treatment of dengue patients.

Dr Mirza lauded the commitment made by the private sector hospitals and directed his team to immediately develop a mechanism for coordination between the government and private hospitals.

A system would be put in place through which additional /overflow patients would be provided indoor treatment in the private sector healthcare facilities without any cost to be borne by patients.

Dr Zafar Mirza also assured that this public-private partnership will be taken to the next level where services can be provided to the masses, both by public and private sector healthcare facilities so that the poor won’t have to face financial constraints.

Comments

comments