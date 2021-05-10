Govt committed to include private sector in development process: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the government was fully determined to include the private sector in the development process of the country.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding various development projects under the Public Sector Development Program and projects completed with the participation of the private sector.

The prime minister directed the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to present a progress report on the implementation of federally run and provincial development projects.

The meeting briefed PM Imran that over 50 development projects worth Rs2000 billion are under completion with the participation of a private sector.

It was also informed that 14 projects worth Rs978 billion would be approved in next three months while 18 projects of Rs1,016 billion would be approved in the financial year 2021-22.

PM was informed that the Public-Private Partnership Authority has approved two major projects Sialkot Kharian Motorway project and the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project with a total cost of 233 billion rupees.

The meeting was briefed that six more projects worth Rs710 billion would be approved by August of this year.

180 initiatives have been identified under PSDP Plus with a total value of 5.5 trillion rupees, the meeting told PM Imran Khan.

The meeting was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Secretaries and other high officials from concerned Ministries. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and provincial minster for finance participated through video link.

