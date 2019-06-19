Govt to promote furniture sector, exports: Razzaq Dawood    

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textiles, Industries Production and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood on Wednesday said that the government would give priority to promotion of furniture sector by enhancing exports and reduce dependence on imports.

Talking to Pakistan Furniture Council Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Dawood said, “Workers of this industry have great skills and potential and if used properly, Pakistan could become the best exporter of furniture.”

He further said that the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to promote regional trade and export-led growth of economy.

The advisor said that small and medium entrepreneur sector would also be encouraged for playing its role in economic growth and prosperity.

Earlier on June 4, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood had said that Pakistan’s exports increased by seven percent as production line went up despite difficult environment.

Talking to Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company, Mian Kashif Ashfaq in Lahore, Dawood had said, “The trade gap is narrowing down as exports are showing steadying trajectory while imports have reduced by four billion dollars.”

He had said in term of quantity, the exports of garments went up by 29 percent, cement 25 percent, basmati rice 21 percent and footwear 26 percent in the current fiscal year.

