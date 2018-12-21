Govt promoting true image of Pakistan: Fayazul Hassan

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayazul Hassan Chohan on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government is making all-out efforts to promote true image of the country wherein no discrimination in respect of color, creed and culture would be made with any community.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Christmas and the birth anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, organized by Punjab Youth Council and Rotary Club here at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC), Fayazul Hassan Chohan said that all communities have equal rights in the country and added that the minorities should be driven towards national mainstream.

According to a statement released from the ministry, the minister said that the constitution has enshrined equal rights to all the citizens.

The ceremony was attended amongst others by Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam and Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Taimoor Bhatti and others.

Comments

comments