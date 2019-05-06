Govt committed to provide basic facilities to masses: Dr Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) representative in Pakistan, Ms Lina M. Mousa called on the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari here in Islamabad on Monday.

According to a statement issued from the ministry, they discussed various human rights related matters with special focus on the gender equality, women’s rights and empowerment of women.

Talking to the UN representative, Dr Shireen Mazari said that the government was taking indiscriminate measures to ensure human rights and provision of basic facilities to all the citizens.

“Securing human rights of people is our top priority,” she said and added that efforts were also being made through comprehensive strategy to ensure the rights of every one including women and children.

Read More: Govt taking steps to ensure protection of human rights: Shireen Mazari

Dr Mazari apprised the UNFPA representative about the steps for the protection of human rights and added, “Besides implementation of existing laws, we are also working on new legislation.”

Dr Mazari said that various bills including the Zainab Alert Bill which had been recently passed by the cabinet was in the Parliament. She further stated that they had already started the campaign regarding the women’s right to inheritance and against child abuse.

The UNFPA representative appreciated the various initiatives and endeavours of incumbent government for protection and promotion of the human rights in the country.

Comments

comments