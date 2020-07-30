Govt to provide all-out facilities to construction sector: PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated that the government will provide all-out facilities to construction sector, ARY News reported.

Addressing a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad, PM Imran said that promotion of construction sector is one of the top priorities of government to minimize adverse impacts of coronavirus pandemic on the national economy.

He maintained that promotion of construction sector will help accelerate the economic process and create job opportunities in the country.

The prime minister said all possible facilities are being provided to the construction sector and business community should take full advantage of these incentives.

Read More: PM Imran forms body to facilitate construction sector, housing projects

He asked business community to invest in this sector, assuring them all possible cooperation from the government in this regard.

PM Imran directed all chief secretaries to take strict action against government officials who are creating obstacles in fulfilling government priorities.

The meeting, which was also attended by a delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan, reviewed incentives given by the government and progress of activities after the government’s announcements for construction sector.

The delegation assured the meeting to start various projects within four months in construction sector which will create economic activities worth Rs1370 billion rupees. These projects include construction of about 100,000 residential units in the country.

