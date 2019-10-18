Govt to provide all out facilities to foreign investors: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday reiterated that the government was committed to provide all out facilities to foreign investors, ARY News reported.

Talking to Canadian high commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour, who called on him in Islamabad, Razak Dawood urged the Canada’s business community to explore investment opportunities in various sectors, particularly in Agriculture, infrastructure, education and IT.

Speaking on the occasion, the adviser said that Pakistan provided lucrative opportunities to the foreign investors. He said that the government has taken revolutionary measures to ensure ease of doing business in the country.

Read More: Govt committed to introduce business reforms: Abdul Razak Dawood

Earlier on August 21, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood had said the government was focusing on higher exports through tariff rationalization for attracting trade-related investment.

Undertaking institutional reform, documentation of economy and easing of doing business regulations was the priority of the incumbent government, he had said during a meeting with the delegation of the business community here.

Comments

comments