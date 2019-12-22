Govt to provide all possible facilities to Japanese investors: Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday said that the government will provide all possible facilities to Japanese companies and investors, ARY News reported.

Talking to a high-level Japanese delegation led by its acting consul general, Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to provide maximum facilities to foreign investors.

He said that owing to business friendly policies, adopted by the incumbent government, Pakistan jumped up 28 places on the World Bank’s (WB) Ease of Doing Business index.

The governor said that the Japan’s consul general will set up a Japanese language center in Karachi and will carry out 3 to 6 months language proficiency course so as to accommodate maximum number of Pakistanis to work in Japan.

He said that Japan will import labour from Pakistan and added that a memorandum of collaboration (MoC) will be signed by both sides on Monday.

Earlier on December 20, Japan’s ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda had called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari for a pre-discussion on the memorandum of collaboration (MoC) to be signed by both sides on 23rd of December.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the two sides had discussed a wide range of issues related to trade, tourism and manpower.

The ambassador had informed that Japan will build a network, in collaboration with language universities in Pakistan, and carry out 3 to 6 months language proficiency course with e-learning facilities for far flung areas so as to accommodate maximum number of Pakistanis to work in Japan.

