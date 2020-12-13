Govt committed to provide all possible facilities to masses: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the government was determined to bring all possible facilities in people lives, ARY News reported

In a series of tweets, Shibli Faraz said that price reduction of sugar was a clear depiction of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment to provide relief to the poor.

عوام کی زندگی میں ہر ممکن سہولیات لانے کیلئے پرعزم اور سرگرم عمل ہیں۔چینی کی قیمت میں کمی عمران خان کا غریب کو ریلیف دینے کے عزم کا واضح اظہار ہے۔کرونا وباء کے باوجود عمران خان کی دانشمندانہ حکمت عملی کی بدولت پاکستان کی معیشت وروزگار رواں اورانسانی زندگیاں محفوظ رہیں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) December 13, 2020

Lauding the prime minister’s vision to deal with coronavirus, he said it was PM Imran’s wise strategy that the country’s economy and human lives remained safe.

The information minister said despite challenges, Pakistan’s economic indicators are positive. He said in the first half of the financial year, remittances have increased by 27 percent, foreign direct investment by 150 percent and cement production by 17 percent.

He said government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan is striving for a bright future of the people and this journey of development will continue at the same pace.

