Govt to provide gas facility in Attock’s Jand tehsil soon: Zulfiqar Bukhari

ATTOCK: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Haman Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Saturday announced that gas facility will soon be provided to those villages of Jand tehsil situated within 5 km radius of Dakhni Oil Field, ARY News reported.

Zulfiqar Bukhari made these remarks while addressing the ground breaking ceremony of gas supply to Dhok Loharan.

On the occasion, he directed the Sui Gas managing director to ensure gas supply in the area immediately and solve the public issues regarding installations of gas meters.

He maintained that the government was making efforts to bring the area at par with the other developed areas. The special assistant said that carpeting and widening of Jand Khunda road will be completed at the cost of Rs1016.941 million within a short span of time.

Addressing the ceremony, he announced that a technical college will also be established in Jand to facilitate the masses.

Zulfiqar Bukhari was also briefed on Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and situation of hospitals in the area.

