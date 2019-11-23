Govt committed to provide relief to common man: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the government will soon launch a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers in order to check the price hike.

Talking to journalists in Sialkot, Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government were committed to provide relief to the masses, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said the governance system of provincial governments will be improved to achieve the desired objectives. Dr Firdous said the role of the middle man was also being eliminated to curb the price hike.

She also expressed the government’s commitment to extend facilities to the rural population that were available to those in the urban centres.

She said the SME sector will also be revived to promote industrial activity in the country as per the vision of the prime minister. The special assistant said the government was also moving towards e-governance to improve the system.

Earlier on October 14, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that PM Imran took cabinet into confidence over his visits to China and Iran.

Briefing media on cabinet decisions, the special assistant said that the cabinet meeting discussed the 12-point agenda and endorsed the Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) October 2 decision.

The Special Assistant had said that PM Imran Khan had directed authorities to control inflation and take action against profiteers and hoarders.

