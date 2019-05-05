Govt committed for provision of relief to masses in Ramazan: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Sunday said that his government was committed for provision of relief to common people during the holy month of Ramazan.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar today, CM Mahmood Khan directed the provincial ministers to pay surprise visits in ‘Sasta Bazars’ and markets to monitor the prices of daily commodities on regular basis.

The meeting was told that 107 “Sastay Bazar” would be established in the province to ensure household items and edibles for the people at reasonable prices during the holy month.

Read More: PM Imran directs to ensure effective price control during Ramaza

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 1 had directed the provinces and the interior ministry to devise an effective price control mechanism and ensure availability of essential items of daily use during the holy month Ramazan.



According to a letter written by the prime minister, all the provinces had been directed to form price control committees at union council and town level to stop profiteering in the holy month.

The prime minister had directed to ensure uninterrupted gas and power supply during Iftar and Sehri and had asked the provinces to take foolproof security measures to avoid any untoward incident in Ramazan.

Comments

comments