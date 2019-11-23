Govt put country on right track, says FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has put the country on the right track, ARY News reported

Talking to party leaders and workers in Multan, FM Qureshi said that the government’s effective economic policies were yielding positive results and added that the foreign investors were heading towards Pakistan. He said that foreign investment will ultimately generate new jobs for youth in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the foreign minister said that PTI’s government will complete its tenure.

He termed multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic corridor project a sign of change in the region. The foreign minister said, “CPEC has entered its second phase. The government has constituted CPEC authority for timely completion of the projects.

Earlier on September 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan was on the positive trajectory of economic progress and prosperity.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on investment in industrial sector, PM Imran had said that the government would provide every possible facility to investors and take measures for ease of doing business in the country.

On the occasion, the prime minister had directed to provide basic utilities like electricity, gas and road access to the special economic zones on priority basis.

