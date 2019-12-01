HARIPUR: Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan says the country’s economic situation is getting better with each passing day.

Speaking at an event held in connection with the inauguration of sui gas provision projects at Khalabat, he said the PTI government put the economy in the right direction during its one and a half year rule in the country, restoring the confidence of foreign and local investors.

The minister stated the government rode the country out of choppy waters under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He added businesses and industrial sector are flourishing.

He said they fulfilled another election promise by providing gas connections to Khalabat and surrounding areas.

Omar Ayub said billions of rupees worth of projects of electricity, sui gas, roads, hospitals, schools, and water supply schemes are ongoing in district Haripur, which would change the fate of the people as it would become a model district.

Earlier on Nov 20, Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan had said the government has devised an alternative energy policy that would bring down power costs in future

The power tariffs went up due to the past policies, which will go downward in future, the minister said.

