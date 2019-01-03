Govt raises profit rates on investment in National Savings Schemes

ISLAMABAD: The government has raised profit rates on investment in different National Savings Schemes (NSS), ARY News reported.

According to a press release issued by the Directorate of National Savings, profit rates of NSS have been revised upward with effect from January 1, 2019.

Return on Behbood Savings Certificates, Pensioner Benefit Accounts and Shuhada Family Welfare Account has been increased from 11.88 per cent to 14.28 per cent, with 2.4 per cent spike in net profit on each of the schemes.

Meanwhile, the Defence Savings Certificates will now yield a return of 12.47 per cent, compared to the previous 10.03 per cent, an increase of 2.44 per cent.

Similarly, the profit on Special Savings Certificates (Registered)/Accounts has been revised from 8.83 per cent to 11.57 per cent, with 2.74 per cent total increase.

Profit on Regular Income Certificates has been upped from 9.72 per cent to 12 per cent, with 2.28 per cent net increase.

On the other hand, Savings Account profit has been increased from 7 per cent to 8.5 per cent, with 1.5 per cent net increase, whereas the profit on Short-Term Savings Certificates has been raised from previous 1.50 per cent to 1.52 per cent.

