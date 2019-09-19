Govt forcefully raising Kashmir issue at all international forums: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Ameen Gandapur on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was raising Kashmir issue at all international forums effectively, ARY News reported.

Talking to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman, who called on him in Islamabad, Gandapur said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address at upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will be historical.

On the occasion, Hafeezur Rehman said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan stood shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren.

Earlier on September 4, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will be historic.

This she had said while talking to Republican Party leader Sajid Tarar who had called on her in New York. Both the leaders had discussed the current situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir. Tarar had appreciated efforts of Lodhi on the diplomatic front.

On the occasion, Tarar showing concern over the situation of Kashmir had said that President Donald Trump was ready to mediate between both the nuclear-armed neighbors to resolve the issue.

