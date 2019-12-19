Govt reconstitutes Council of Common Interests

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday reconstituted the Council of Common Interests (CCI), according to a notification issued here on Thursday.

According to the notification, the new CCI will have seven members and will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Besides the prime minister as its chairman, other members of the council include chief ministers of four provinces and nominees of the federal government including Ministry for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza and minister for Power Division Omar Ayub.

Earlier, the Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting scheduled for December 11, was cancelled owing to excess agenda shared from the Sindh province.

The CCI meeting was to be held on 11 December with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, with provincial chief ministers and others also in the attendance.

However, sources privy to the development said that the Sindh province asked the prime minister to include more items in the meeting’s agenda.

