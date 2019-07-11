Govt committed to reform skills development sectors in country: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday said that the government was committed to reform skills development sectors in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to World Economic Forum (WEF) President Broge Brende, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran announced establishment of the national accelerator on closing the skills gap in Pakistan, in partnership with the WEF with Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) serving as its national secretariat.

He thanked the WEF for choosing the country as a founding member of the “National Accelerator” initiative. The premier expressed his confidence that the WEF’s engagement will help provide new opportunities for Pakistan’s youth and help them develop new skills to fully embrace the impact of the fourth industrial revolution.

PM Imran said that the government was focusing on strategic sectors to augment economic growth including academia, policymakers and technical experts from the education and skills development.

He further said that the policy of peaceful neighbourhood was vital for development and prosperity.

Borge Brende said that the launch of the national accelerator on closing the skills gap was an important milestone in our relationship with Pakistan and it was just the start. He said many of Pakistan’s national priorities were the core focus of the Forum’s work.

On the occasion, Borge Brende appreciated the prime minister for his vision and the government’s initiative towards environment protection, making it a key priority area for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

He also acknowledged and appreciated the PM’s vision for peace in the region and Pakistan’s positive engagement at the international level.

Brende also extended an invitation to the PM to attend 50th anniversary of WEF to be held in Davos in January next year.

