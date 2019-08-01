Govt bringing reforms to ensure development in nursing sector

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said the incumbent government is bringing expeditious reforms to ensure development in the nursing sector.

He made these remarks during his visit to Pakistan Nursing Council in Islamabad on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The SAPM said nursing is the backbone of the health sector and the government is devising a national strategy to uplift the nursing sector.

He said the government is also taking revolutionary steps to cope with the issue of shortage of nurses.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that this sector was neglected in the past.

Earlier in March, former federal minister for health Aamir Mehmood Kiani had announced that the government would establish one nursing university and four big hospitals in Islamabad. “The nursing university will be built at the cost of Rs10 billion. The number of lady health workers will be increased to 600 in the federal capital,” he said.

