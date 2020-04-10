Govt settles over Rs21 bn refunds to help businessmen ‘look after workers’ amid crisis

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Friday the government has released Rs20.5 billion worth of refunds on account of drawback of local taxes and levies (DLTL) for the textile sector and Rs0.828 billion for the non-textile sector.

“I am pleased to announce that DLTL refunds of Rs. 20.5 billion for Textiles& Rs. 0.828 billion for non Textile sector have been released by the Ministry of Commerce,” he tweeted.

The PM’s aide added: “Our businessmen will now use this liquidity to look after their workers during these challenging times.”

Earlier, on April 3, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had said that the government has released Rs 163 billion of tax refunds during the ongoing fiscal year 2019-20.

He said that the amount released during the ongoing year was bigger than the previous financial year when Rs 101 billion of tax refunds were released.

Divulging details of the refunds released this year, he said that Rs 100 billion of the amount was released under the special relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

