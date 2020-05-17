Govt relaunches guidelines for rational use of PPE

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Sunday the government has relaunched a campaign to educate frontline health workers on “rational use” of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Taking to Twitter, he said: “After ensuring regular supplies of PPEs through #NDMA we have relaunched the guidelines on rational use of PPEs & started a short training course for 100k FHWs.”

#WeCare Campaign for frontline hlth workers. After ensuring regular supplies of PPEs through #NDMA we have relaunched the guidelines on rational use of PPEs & started a short training course for 100k FHWs. https://t.co/aviA15u3Ci a training video launched by #ISPR <306> pic.twitter.com/GdZT7Ufyh7 — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) May 17, 2020

The nationwide tally of coronavirus has soared to 40,151 in Pakistan with 1,352 new cases reported during the past 24 hours. According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 14,584 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 15,590 in Sindh, 5,847 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,544 in Balochistan, 572 in Gilgit Baltistan, 947 in Islamabad and 112 in Azad Kashmir.

27,937 patients are still under treatment at the hospitals while 11341 patients have so far recovered from the virus. The death toll stands at 873 with 39 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

