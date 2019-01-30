Govt releases Rs1424.5mn for different projects including Rs200mn for Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday released around 1424.553 million rupees for various projects of the Finance Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during first seven months of the current fiscal year.

The government also released 200 million rupees for the Gwadar Development Authority, whereas another 200 million rupees have been released for Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital Peshawar).

An amount of 344.8 million rupees has been released for the Greater Karachi Sewerage Plant (S-III Karachi), which is being executed on 50:50 cost sharing basis between the federal and provincial governments.

Read More: Construction of Gwadar Shipyard to soon be started: defence production minister

According to a data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, in total 862 million rupees have been allocated for the project under PSDP 2018-19.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on January 8 said that implementation of Gwadar master plan would lead to increase the employment opportunities and accelerate construction work and developmental activities in the city.

This he stated while presiding over a high level meeting in Quetta.

The meeting also gave approval for the transformation of Gwadar from the municipal committee to the status of the Metropolitan Corporation.

The participants of the meeting reviewed proposed amendments to be adopted in the Local Government Act Balochistan.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said, the government wanted to strengthen the local bodies system.

Comments

comments