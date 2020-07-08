Govt decides to reopen educational institutions in Sept with strict SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The interprovincial education ministers’ conference, held on Wednesday, decided to resume educational activities across the country from the first week of September amid the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The video link conference was chaired by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Sources said the meeting decided to reopen all educational institutions across the country from September with a strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

It was also decided that examinations will be conducted with SOPs while COVID-19 situation in the country will be reviewed before the opening of the educational institutions, sources told ARY News.

The Ministry of Education will forward its recommendations to the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to take a final decision with regard to the resumption of academic activities in the country.

Earlier in June, the federal government had asked the provincial authorities to come up with their proposals to resume academic activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Education sought proposals to reopen education institutes on a trial basis in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that govt had canceled all board exams across the country and extended the closure of schools till July 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-I9.

