Federal govt replaces KP IG, chief secretary   

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday replaced Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) inspector general of police (IGP) and chief secretary, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division grade-22 officer Muhammad Naeem Khan was appointed as new KP IG. Earlier, he was serving as Azad Kashmir IG.

While grade 21 officer Muhammad Saleem has replaced Naveed Kamran Baloch as KP chief secretary. Naveed Kamran Baloch has been directed to report to the Establishment Divsion.

Former KP Salahuddin Mehsud has now been appointed as as Azad Kashmir IG, read the notification.

Sources said that KP IG and the chief secretary had some issues about the role of Levies force in the tribal areas.

On February 7, KP Governor Shah Farman had held an important meeting to discuss post-merger scenario of former Federal Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtonkhwa.

Chief Minister of the province, Mehmood Khan, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Shaheen Mazhar, inspector general KP police and other officials took part in the meeting.

The meeting decided to provide legal protection to Levies and Khasadar force tasked with provision of security to tribal areas. Spokesperson Khyber Pakhtonkhwa government Shaukat Yousufzai approved enacting of Levies and Khasadar Act for the purpose. Both the forces will do policing in merged areas of Fata.

The proposed law will be prepared in ten days, the meeting was told. The Levies and Khasadar forces will work under the inspector general of KP Police.

