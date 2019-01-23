ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government on Wednesday submitted its report on Sahiwal tragedy to Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar ordered the arrest of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officers who had killed four people in a fake encounter over the weekend

Sources relayed that the steps taken by the provincial government after the incident were also mentioned in the report.

PM Khan directed the provincial government to submit recommendations for reforms in the Punjab Police Department and measures to halt such incidents in future.

The CTD officials were held responsible for the horrendous incident in which a couple and their teenage daughter were killed along with fourth person who is being termed a suspected terrorist by the law enforcement agencies.

The report declares other three deceased as innocent. It also states that the government has made large-scale transfers in the counter terrorism department (CTD) after the Sahiwal incident.

Three top-ranking officers of CTD have been transferred, while two other suspended, the report present to the prime minister added. “The cases against responsible officials will be submitted in an anti-terrorism court.”

Rao Sardar was given additional charge of AIG CTD and the services of DIG Babar Sarfraz and Azhar Hameed were handed over to the federal government.

Humayun Bashir Tarar was appointed as DIG CTD, Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir was given additional charge of DIG operations Punjab. However DIG Zulfiqar Hameed was given additional charge of AIG operations.

