Govt resolute to improve performance of NACTA: Ijaz Shah

Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah says the government will take every possible measure to improve performance of National Counter Terrorism Authority NACTA.

During his visit to NACTA today (Wednesday), he said the authority has a key role in fighting extremist elements in the country.

The Interior Minister was given a detailed briefing on the function and the working of the NACTA.

Earlier on January 23, The Ministry of Interior in a notification on Thursday announced the formal amalgamation of the Rapid Response Force (RRF) and the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) into the Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF).

According to details, the ministry after getting the nod of approval from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan made the undertaking official.

Two units of the Federal Police have now been declared defunct as they would perform under the umbrella of the CTF, read the notification.

The CID and the Rapid Response Force (RRF) will work in collusion under the collective name of ‘counter-terrorism force’ henceforth.

