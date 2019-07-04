Govt committed to resolve Christian community’s issues: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his government was committed to resolving the issues being faced by the Christian community in the country.

This he stated while talking to a delegation of the Bishops led by Member Assembly Jamshed Thomson, in Islamabad, here today.

The visiting delegation apprised the prime minister about problems being faced by them in the country.

Premier Imran Khan assured the delegation of the solution of their problems.

On the occasion, the community presented cheque of Rs 5.65 million for the Diamir-Bhasa Dam fund.

On December 25, 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated his government’s resolve to ensure that the minorities are treated as equal citizens in the country.

Read more: PM Imran felicitates Christian community on Easter

Taking to Twitter to shine a light on the father of the nation’s struggle and vision on the occasion of his 142nd birthday, the premier said: “His struggle for a separate nation for Muslims only started when he realised that Muslims would not be treated as equal citizens by the Hindu majority.”

“Naya Pak is Quaid’s Pak & we will ensure that our minorities are treated as equal citizens, unlike what is happening in India,” he said.

Comments

comments