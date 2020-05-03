ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday the federal government is utilising all resources to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to his adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan who called on him in the capital, the prime minister said the biggest challenge was to provide relief to a common man hit the hardest by lockdown restrictions enforced to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

He said he is happy that his economic team hammered out an emergency action plan in a timely manner.

PM Khan announced that the government is going to take big steps to accelerate economic activity in the country.

In his remarks, Babar Awan said the government rolled out poor-friendly relief packages for the first time in the country’s history. The government exhibited statesmanship in testing times, he maintained.

Taking aim at opposition leaders, he said they have been playing politics of accusations and have no manifestos for the well-being of the people. He said safety measures will be ensured before a session of the National Assembly is convened.

