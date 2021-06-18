Govt committed to restore all historical sites, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government was committed to preserve and restore all the historical sites in the country, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran shared the latest pictures of Lahore Fort and said that the historical site has been restored and preserved for our future generations.

“My government intends to eventually preserve and restore all our historical sites,” the prime minister wrote.

قلعہ لاہور کو ہماری آئندہ نسلوں کیلئے بحال اور محفوظ بنایا جا چکا ہے۔ میری حکومت قطعی طور پر اپنے تمام تاریخی مقامات بحال اور محفوظ بنانا چاہتی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/NXyal9puKN — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 18, 2021

Read More: PM directs authorities to prevent illegal land occupation on tourist sites

Earlier on February 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan had underscored the importance of preserving local heritage and environmental protection for tourist sites.

Addressing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Tourism in Islamabad, the PM had said that Pakistan holds great potential for tourism that can be capitalized for revenue generation, employment and promoting heritage.

The premier had stressed the need for planning and feasibility on scientific grounds before construction of tourist sites in the country.” Regulations must be notified before the start of physical development work on tourist sites,” PM Imran Khan had said.

