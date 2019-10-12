Govt policies restored foreign investors’ confidence: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that the government’s business-friendly policies have restored foreign investors’ confidence in the economy, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Dr Firdous said that their industrialization policy was being acknowledge across the world and added that the government was taking concrete measures to boost business opportunities in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the foreign companies keen for joint ventures in Pakistan. The adviser said that the foreign investment will help boost economic activates in the country.

Criticizing JUI-F march, Dr Firdous said that seminary students should not be used for political gains. She said that it was the first government during the three decades which was running without ‘diesel’.

Earlier on July 10, with improved law and order situation in the country, the confidence of foreign investors has significantly increased in Pakistan, revealed the survey results conducted by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI).

The survey had said the security situation in Balochistan improved by 40 percent, 70pc in Karachi and Lahore.

From the last year, the security situation in the country had remained satisfying which boosted the confidence of foreign investors. There has been an increase of over 65pc increase in the visits of OICCI members’ senior management to Pakistan, according to the survey.

