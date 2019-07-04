Govt to return Rs5 bn to Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has decided to return a total of Rs5 billion amount to Hajj pilgrims, the Ministry for Religious Affairs announced.

Each pilgrim will be paid Rs26,000 to Rs67,000 depending on how far their residence in Makkah is from the holy site where Hajj and other rituals are performed.

All the hajj camps across the country have initiated the process of returning the money.

The money which is being returned by the government was taken from the pilgrims for the acquisition of accommodations in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier today, the pre-Hajj operation was kicked-off as the first flight carrying 214 passengers left for Madina Munawara from the Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The flight of private airlines departed at 4:45 am on Thursday morning.

On the other hand, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start its pre-Hajj operation from Friday, and it will continue till August 5.

The PIA has planned a total of 294 flights for intending pilgrims. The post-Hajj flight operation will commence from August 17 to September 14 this year.

