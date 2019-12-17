Govt may file review petition against COAS extension verdict: Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Monday hinted that the federal government may file a review petition with the apex court against its verdict in a case pertaining to the extension of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Azam Swati said that legal team of the government is examining the judgment in the COAS extension case.

He said that the government will evolve a comprehensive strategy after consultation with all the stake holders and added that they will take the nation into confidence on the issue.

The minister said that they did not want clash among institutions and added that the PTI-led government believes in rule of law and supremacy of constitution.

Read More: SC issues written verdict in COAS Bajwa extension case

Earlier on December 16, the Supreme Court (SC) had issued a 43-page written verdict in a case related to the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The written judgement by the apex court’s Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had been issued in connection with its previous short written order in the plea announced on November 28 that had ordered granting six months to the government for the legislation on the matter from the parliament.

An additional note of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, was also given in the detailed verdict in the case.

The judgement had stated that the matter was being handed over to the parliament in order to avoid such mistakes in future. It also read that the parliament must assign a tenure for the post of the army chief.

