ISLAMABAD: The federal government has disbursed Rs. 46.97396 billion among 3,884,410 beneficiaries across the country under the Ehsaas Kafaalat programme.

According to an official source, around 1413922 beneficiaries have been served in Punjab, 1439615 in Sindh, 799786 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 132629 in Balochistan, 64900 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 28888 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The payment process under Ehsaas Kafaalat program (July to December tranche) was continued successfully across the country to make the women financially empowered.

The Kafaalat program includes monthly stipends and savings bank accounts for the socio-economic protection of women belonging to seven million deserving families.

Read More: Beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kafaalat programme reach 7mn, PM Imran Khan told

The beneficiaries are required to bring Computerized National Identity Cards with them for easy payments. The beneficiaries from across the country can also withdraw money from nearby payment centers or biometric machines of the partner banks.

Those facing biometric issues may submit their applications at the web portal complaints.pass.gov.pk.

Comments

comments