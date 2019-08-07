Punjab govt to run metro bus project at all costs: Jawan Bakht  

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht here on Wednesday said that although the metro bus project was a ‘white elephant’ but the provincial government would run the project at all costs, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Jawan Bakht said that if the provincial government would withdraw subsidy on metro bus’s ticket, its fare would increase to Rs100.

Responding to a question, the minister said that India had taken a wrong step by stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status. He said that the government would apprise world leaders about the nefarious designs of the Indian government.

Jawan Bakht said that the Indian move had highlighted the Kashmir issue across the world.

Earlier on March 7, the Punjab cabinet’s standing committee on finance had rejected a proposal to jack up the fares of the Metro Bus Services.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government didn’t want to put financial burden on the poor people by hiking fares.

He had directed the authorities concerned to work out other viable means to scale up the resources. “It is our responsibility to provide relief to common man,” he had told the committee.

