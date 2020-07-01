Federal govt decides to scrap posts lying vacant for past one year

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to reduce its unnecessary expenditure, the federal government on Wednesday decided to abolish all such posts which have remained vacant for past one year, ARY News reported.

According to sources, various posts from grade 1 to 16 that have been lying vacant for over one year in different departments that fall under the administrative control of the federal government will be scrapped soon.

An implementation committee of the federal cabinet has directed the Finance Ministry to abolish all such vacant posts.

Earlier on June 7, Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged the provincial governments to focus on reducing unnecessary government expenditure just as the centre was doing so.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review the proposed budget of the federation, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for the financial year 20-2021, the prime minister had said, “Special attention should be paid to the development of industrial and agriculture sector and the projects under public-private partnership should be facilitated.”

Comments

comments