Govt to launch second phase of Ehsas Cash Programme soon: SAPM Sania

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar said on Sunday government will soon launch the second phase of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program.

The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet had approved the launch of the second phase of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash and it will be launched soon, she said in a statement.

Under the program, 12,000 rupees financial assistance would be provided to each of the 4 million additional households, said PM aide.

Talking about fake messages being circulated in the name of Ehsaas, Sania said Ehsaas has not introduced any online resource for Ehsaas registration.

Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on May. 26 had approved phase two of the Ehsas Kifalat program taking the number of beneficiaries to 8 million each of whom shall receive Rs12,000 in cash aid.

The session mulled over a recent survey by the government which learned of 4 million more households below the poverty line and in dire need of financial assistance to subsist the circumstances.

In phase two of Kifalat program, the beneficiaries will be doled out Rs12,000 in aid for six months, from January to June.

Phase two of the program with the new addition of beneficiaries from the survey will cost the kitty Rs48 billion.

