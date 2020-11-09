Govt to deploy security guards after clash in Orange Line Train

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday took notice of a clash between two groups in Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train and has decided to deploy guards for security, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Punjab Mass Transit Authority has decided to deploy security guards following a fight between two groups in the newly inaugurated metro train on Sunday.

The General Manager Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Aziz Shah, in a statement said that the record has been taken from the CCTV cameras installed inside the train and action will be taken against culprits after identification from CCTV footage.

It may be noted that the fight broke out between two groups of more than 10 people which boarded from Samanabad station of Orange line train.

The video circulating on social media shows two groups getting into a fight aboard the newly launched Lahore’s Orange line metro train. The fight was reportedly occurred due to the holiday rush.

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar last month had inaugurated the much-awaited Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT).

The OLMT comprises 26 stations and tracks spanning over 27.12km. This is the first electricity-run public transport project through which around 250,000 commuters will travel daily.

