Govt signs $450 million deal to set up ‘Super Six wind power projects’

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan and International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, have reached an agreement for setting up “Super Six wind power projects which will produce 310MW of clean & low-cost power.”

Taking to Twitter, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said: “Govt of Pakistan has signed agreement of Super Six wind power projects which will produce 310MW of clean & low cost power.”

“Thank the World Bank & IFC for the $450 million investment for the project & their continued support for the implementation of our Govt’s development goals,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier today witnessed the signing of the 450 million dollars agreement to set up wind power projects that would produce 360 Megawatts of electricity which will then be linked to the national grid.

Hailing the project as a long-term investment, the prime minister said that the short term planning taken by the governments in the past had left Pakistan in tatters.

By harnessing the power of the wind to produce electricity, a lot of good would be done for the country and the environment, he added.

He said renewable energy resources cause the least damage to the increasingly endangered atmosphere, such initiatives don’t only ensure results but also demanded resources that were perpetually free.

The prime minister also lamented the fact that Pakistan did not utilize the water resources available to the country for power generation and relied on expensive fuel generated electricity which weighed on the national exchequer and the environment.

