Govt speeds up implementation of NAP: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi here on Friday said that the current had accelerated implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) to nip terrorism in the bud from the country.

Responding to a question in the National Assembly, Shehryar Afridi said that expert teams had been constituted to achieve progress on the NAP.

He further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had cleared 181,000 CNICs of Pashtuns.

Earlier on March 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said implementation on the National Action Plan (NAP) was the government’s top priority.

Chairing a meeting of the National Internal Security Committee, to review country’s internal security situation in Islamabad, he had lauded the role and sacrifices rendered by the security forces in the war against terror to ensure peace and stability in Pakistan.

He had said war against terror cost massive human and financial loss to Pakistan. The PM had reiterated that government was committed to remove hurdles to ensure smooth implementation on the NAP.

Premier Imran Khan had said Pakistan would not allow any proscribed orgainsation to use its soil against any other country.

