Govt to take all stakeholders on board to address people’s problems: President Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi here on Saturday said that participation of all political stakeholders imperative to address people’s problems, ARY News reported.

Talking to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who called on him in Karachi, President Alvi said that the government is taking measures to take all the stakeholders on board.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government committed to provide every possible facility to the masses and added that projects launched for the welfare of people are the manifestation of this fact.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Imran Ismail said development and prosperity of the people in Sindh are among the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Last year on December 10, the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had invited the provincial government to work together with Centre to address the issues being faced by people of Sindh.

“The projects in Karachi and other cities of Sindh can only complete if Centre and Sindh government work together,” Governor Imran Ismail had said while talking to media outside Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) office in Hyderabad.

Imran Ismail had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to work together with Murad-led Sindh government for the development of Karachi and especially for the solution of garbage lifting issues in the metropolis.

