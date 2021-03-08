Govt taking effective steps to boost agriculture sector: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh has reiterated the government’s firm commitment to promote the agriculture sector through the effective and speedy implementation of the agriculture transformation plan (ATP).

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad today, Hafeez Sheikh urged the concerned authorities to come up with a clear action plan along with timelines and responsibility matrix to finalize different proposals including those relating agri loans and their swift processing.

On the occasion, the finance minister constituted a five-member committee to complete the task.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the directions of the Prime Minister to enhance agriculture credit for the farming sector.

Read More: Uplift of agriculture sector govt’s top priority: PM Imran

Earlier on January 15, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the development and modernization of the agriculture sector was the top priority of the government.

Presiding over a meeting in Lahore, PM Imran had directed to address the issues pertaining to food security in the province. He had also instructed the Punjab government to take measures to increase agriculture production and its standard.

Comments

comments