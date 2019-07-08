MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said the federal government is taking all possible efforts to facilitate Hajj pilgrims, Radio Pakistan reported.

This he stated while addressing a Hajj training ceremony arranged by private Hajj operators in Multan.”

“We are aware of the problems of the masses and using all resources to resolve them”, Qureshi said and added the masses would observe good results soon as a result of public-friendly policies of the government.

He said Pakistan has been included in Road to Makkah project by the Saudi government after special request by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He informed that the premier has issued special instructions to the Ministry of Religious Affairs to provide maximum relief to the intending pilgrims.

Read more: 3rd Hajj balloting: Successful pilgrims asked to deposit dues by July 10

Qureshi cited Imran Khan is the first ruler who took up the issue of Pakistani prisoners with Saudi government which responded positively.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony says eight thousand one hundred and nineteen intending pilgrims under government Hajj Scheme have reached Madina Munawara through thirty-four Hajj flights.

They will stay in Madina Munawara for eight days and then leave for Makkah Mukarma.

A spokesperson of Ministry said residences have been acquired in Markazia area, which is near to Haram Sharif.

Comments

comments