Govt taking steps to reduce inflation: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the government was taking all possible measures to alleviate inflation, ARY News reported.

Talking to a private news channel in Islamabad, Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team was working efficiently to ensure good governance, rule of law and to improve the living standard of the common man.

He lauded the role of Tiger Force, working along with different administrators, to control the inflation. The minister said that volunteers of Tiger Force were checking the rates of various commodities and edible items to curb the artificial price hike.

Read More: PM Imran Khan entrusts Tiger Force to control inflation

Responding to a question, the minister said that the former rulers had destroyed the economy by taking huge foreign loans and giving subsidies to mafias on wheat and sugar. He maintained that the PTI-led government put the country on the right track.

Earlier today, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had said that his government will use all the resources at disposal of the state to bring down skyrocketing prices of essential food items in the country from Monday (tomorrow).

According to the details, the government had decided to use all resources against inflation in the country.

Comments

comments