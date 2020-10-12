Govt taking all-out steps to provide relief to people: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said that the government was taking steps to control the prices of essential items, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) in Islamabad today, Hafeez Shaikh asked the concerned ministries to take immediate measures to bring down the prices of essential items.

He maintained that the government was taking all-out measures to ensure every possible relief to the consumer. The adviser said that the prices of food items rose owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the recent torrential rains in the country.

Read More: PM Imran Khan entrusts Tiger Force to control inflation

Earlier on October 11, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had said that his government will use all the resources at disposal of the state to bring down skyrocketing prices of essential food items in the country from Monday.

According to the details, the government had decided to use all resources against inflation in the country.

PM Imran Khan had decided to once again use the services of volunteers of Tiger Force for the identification of hoarders and consultations with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs (SAPM) Usman Dar had been completed.

Comments

comments