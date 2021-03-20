Govt decides to introduce stipend programme for secondary education

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to roll out an education stipend programme for secondary education under Ehsaas-e-Taleem program, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar said aiming to tackle very low enrollment rates, Waseela-e-Taleem is being expanded to secondary education level.

Currently, there are 18.7 million out-of-school children, in the age group 6 to 16, in the country, she added.

Last year on 12th of November, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar had said that the stipend amount for deserving students has been increased under Waseela Taleem program, whereas, the scope of the project is being expanded to the entire country.

Dr Sania Nishtar, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad that day, had said that boys will be given a quarterly stipend of Rs1,500 and Rs2,000 to girls under the Waseela Taleem program that is aiming to encourage poor families to send their children aged 4 to 12 to schools.

