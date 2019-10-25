Govt devising strategy to offer jobs to PhDs: Shafqat Mahmood

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood said that the government was devising a strategy to create jobs for Ph.D. degree-holders in the country.

Shafqat Mahmood was speaking at the first international seminar on the Higher Education University Rankings organised by the Times Higher Education and the University of Lahore.

Mahmood lamented over the fact that PhDs in the country were unemployed. He assured the government was evolving policies to give jobs to them. “We should focus on promoting research culture in our universities as there is a need to bring about reforms in curriculum,” the minister said.

Earlier in Sep, the education minister had announced that all educational institutes including seminaries will follow the same ‘national’ curriculum, which will meet the international standard.

Shafqat Mahmood had said that his ministry is preparing the ‘national’ syllabus after taking all the curriculums around the world into its consideration. Therefore, “those who think the curriculum of O/A levels is the standard, should know that our prepared curriculum will be a top-level one.”

Comments

comments