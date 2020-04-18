Govt to provide subsidy on electricity bills: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: In a step to provide relief to the masses amid coronavirus lockdown, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar on Saturday announced that the government will provide subsidy on electricity bills of domestic consumers, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Hammad Azhar said that the government will introduce a scheme in this regard in within two weeks.

He maintained that the government will provide every possible support to the people who have lost their livelihoods amid coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier on March 26, Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub had said that the government had facilitated people by allowing them to pay their electricity bills into three installments.

Omar Ayub, while talking to ARY News’ programme ‘Power Play’, had said the facility was introduced for those consumers using 300 units.

He had detailed that gas consumers could also pay their bills into three instalments, whereas, the gas bills of March, April and May will have to be paid within 9 months. The concerned authorities will further review the situation for power bills after June.

The minister had said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving special attention over providing relief to Pakistanis. The government is taking steps to resolve all issues. The credit of this relief packages goes to our economic team.”

