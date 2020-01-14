Govt successfully doubled budget allocated for social sector: Hafeez Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said the government is striving to facilitate trade and increase the production capacity of various sectors to enhance exports of the country.

Talking to French Ambassador, Dr Marc Baréty today, he said the government has doubled the budget allocated for the social sector, while measures have also been taken to provide affordable food and medical treatment to the poor.

Various proposals to boost bilateral relations between the two countries and increase French investment in Pakistan were also discussed in the meeting.

Earlier on January 8, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that the government is taking all-out measures to overcome the ongoing gas crisis in the country.

Presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy, Hafeez Shaikh said that sought a detailed plan from the Ministry of Energy to overcome the shortage of energy and improve gas supply throughout the year.

The meeting was apprised that 70 million metric cubic feet gas will be added in the system by the end of January.

